Golf courses are now reopening even in the world’s worst-hit Covid-19 areas

Golf courses around the world, including now even in New York – the city with the highest coronavirus death toll so far – are reopening in a sign that golf is globally being seen as an allowable activity if any pandemic lockdown restrictions are lifted.

In South Korea, where the virus arrived weeks before it hit Europe and the USA, with a much smaller death toll than they would suffer, a professional golf tournament featuring nearly 150 golfers has now been scheduled to go ahead in less than four weeks’ time.

This follows the news last week that one of the world’s leading experts on viral diseases has stated that golf, along with sailing and horse racing, are three sports that can return provided various social distancing rules are adhered to.

Across the country with the highest death toll, the USA, golf courses have been reopening for the last few days. For example, last week Texas announced that its golf courses could reopen with almost immediate effect, while this weekend Minnesota announced golf could also be played again on its golf courses for the first time since the lockdown. All over Canada, golf venues have been reopening as well.

However, the most symbolic announcement came this weekend with the news that New York – the city which has seen more than 10,000 deaths so far and the state that has seen more than 13,000 deaths so far – announced that, even here, its golf courses, even in central New York, can also reopen.

Golf with a set of social distancing restrictions had been allowed in most of the state until April 9, when its governor, Andrew Cuomo, expanded the definition of “non-essential” businesses to include golf with a complete shutdown.

Restrictions will still be severe. All clubhouse facilities remain closed to the public, restaurants can only offer take-out or delivery services, the only staff allowed to work are greenkeepers and security, and green fees are encouraged to be purchased online.



Clubs that have reopened have typically stated that golfers can not use buggies and six feet of social distancing is required for every person on the course.

One county legislature chair issued this statement on Sunday:

‘Golfers may walk the course and carry their bags. Golf carts will not be available as there will be no staff to sanitize them. Clubhouses and locker rooms will not be open. Landscapers will be allowed on the course as well as security personnel to ensure golfers are maintaining six feet of social distance.’

Several golf clubs took to Facebook to tell the world that their venues were open and golf could be played.

This follows recent reopenings of golf courses around the world, including in Denmark, and now also in South Korea.

In fact South Korea has become one of the first countries in the world to offer a date for next month when a sporting competition can resume. In this case it will be the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship, which will tee off on May 14, and will feature 144 golfers.

There is still no word when UK golf courses will reopen, but judging by comments from people in the industry on social media in the last few days, there appears to be growing confidence that the game will resume with restrictions, also from May.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort is preparing for its reopening, by stating that it will donate its entire green fee income on its first day to a number of UK charities.

The donations from the resort’s green fees will support a variety of causes, from cancer, heart, kidney and Parkinson’s treatment, children’s hospitals and hospices, to charity trusts supporting ex-sportsmen. It also includes the two nominated Belfry charities for 2020, Matt Hampson Foundation and LoveBrum.

Katie Niland, sales director, said: “We want to share some positivity and support during what is an exceptionally challenging time for many charities who rely on donations to survive and show our support for the amazing work they do. At The Belfry, we have the pleasure to host many charity golf days a year, so we want to take this opportunity to give something back so they can continue to help those who need it most.

“We therefore really want the first day we open the courses to count.”