‘I am gathering evidence on whether golf courses can reopen first’

The UK’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, has responded to a question specifically about golf and said he is looking at data on whether golf courses can reopen in the first wave of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

He suggested that he was also compiling evidence on fishing and bowls.

Less than a week before the full lockdown was implemented, the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said golf was an allowable activity provided golfers socially distance. Since then, a world expert on viral diseases has singled out golf as a game that can be played in the current environment, and golf courses around the world, including even in New York, have reopened. Ireland’s chief medical officer has also said that the ‘resumption of certain sporting activities is among the broad range of measures being considered in the medium-term, provided social distancing measures can still be adhered to,’ giving hope that golf in that country can resume in early May.

Various products have also been launched in the UK in April to ensure the game can be played with golfers sticking to social distancing rules, such as flags that do not need to be touched by hands and rakes that can be used to sweep bunkers without different people touching them.

Dowden said his department was “gathering evidence” on which sports can socially distance most effectively, and golf would be one of them.

Dowden said at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee that if there was evidence that the three sports could re-open safely then he would press the case to the prime minister and the COBRA emergency response committee.

Conservative MP, Giles Watling, asked during the select committee meeting if considerations could be made for non-contact sports such as “golf, bowls and fishing”.

“We are gathering that information,” Dowden replied.

“In respect of all sports I want us to ease restrictions as quickly as we are able to, but that has to be consistent with the public evidence and guidance.”