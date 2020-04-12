More than half of golf clubs have introduced an emergency renewal scheme

A survey of golf club members has found that just over half of golf clubs have introduced some form of scheme to make it easier for members to renew during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

However the research also finds a growing sense of anger by members towards golf clubs that are perceived to have not done anything so far.

The GolfPunk poll finds that 14.5 per cent of clubs have offered their members the ability to spread paying the renewal amount over a period of time, 11.5 per cent have allowed a deferral of payment altogether and 7.2 per cent have reduced their fees. Just under 20 per cent have introduced what’s been categorised as ‘other schemes’, while 49 per cent of clubs have not introduced anything.

‘Other schemes’ include one club offering 15 months of membership for the price of 12, starting when the first golf ball is struck after lockdown, provided the renewal is May 1; and a price freeze for the next three years if paid before the due date and money back at the bar.

This is in addition to some of the schemes reported on this website.

The comments received in the survey show a variety of attitudes.

“Clubs need every penny. If you value your club and want it to be there on the other side and can afford it. Keep paying subs. It’s not just about golf; it’s about a place I have been a member for over 20 years,” one stated.

However others do not feel loyalty to their club if the club hasn’t reached out to them at this time.

“I will be leaving my club to join a more progressive and understanding one,” stated one responder.

“Appalling behaviour by my club. Not even a hint of acknowledgement that members might be suffering financially at this time. It’s all about what’s right for the club. Not right at all! My gym and London clubs are pausing their membership fees, so why not my golf club too. And I bet my club secretary hasn’t had to take a salary cut! I’ve taken a 100 per cent salary cut in April so my company can survive. My club has behaved disgracefully.”

Other members also fear for the future of their clubs, with one stating: “Supposed to be looking at sorting something but over 100 members not rejoined and start with a £91k debt.”