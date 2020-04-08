‘Support the NHS and HSE’ flags launched for golf clubs

Golf club suppliers Tacit and Eagle have produced health worker supporting flags that can be flown on venues’ main flag poles and on pin flags, with a substantial element of the profits going towards the health systems.

The flags support the health systems in the UK – the National Health Service (NHS) – and in Ireland – the Health Service Executive (HSE).

“As the ‘Clap For Carers’ event for NHS staff in the UK and for HSE staff in Ireland continues to gather momentum,

with hundreds of thousands of people joining in each week, golf clubs are looking to ‘Fly the Flag’ to recognise the outstanding work being done by healthcare professionals and other key workers,” said a spokesman.

“Each Thursday at eight o’clock, people are pausing to show their appreciation through applause and now golf clubs and can fly the flag on hole 18 to show their support for the NHS and HSE.

“Tacit and Eagle have produced support the NHS and HSE flags that can proudly be flown on the main flag poles and on pin flags. This is a great way for clubs to show their appreciation for the work that the NHS and HSE are doing by putting a flag on their 18th green or indeed out the front of the clubhouse.

“For every flag sold, a substantial part of the profits will go to the NHS Trust and HSE which can then in turn be used to purchase more personal protective equipment (PPE) or emergency items such as ventilators.

“The flags themselves will be an excellent way for golf clubs across the UK and Ireland to show their support and to recognise the incredible contribution that these healthcare professionals are making in these difficult times.

“For every flag sold, a substantial part of the profits will go to the NHS Trust or HSE which can then in turn be used to purchase more personal protective equipment (PPE) or emergency items such as ventilators. Every year, golf clubs and club captains do a fantastic job of raising money for charities and other very worthwhile causes so if your club has not yet decided on its fundraising commitments for 2020, the NHS and HSE would be two great organisations to support.”

Tim Webb, CEO of Tacit and Eagle commented: “The brave and dedicated NHS and HSE workers are in the front line every day and are putting their health and well-being at risk in order to save lives of others. The golf industry has a way of coming together to achieve many things and so I know that people will want to get behind this and show their support – please fly a flag to recognise the tremendous work being done and to help raise money for the NHS and HSE.”

Meanwhile, Tacit and Eagle has produced this newsletter with relevant information during this crisis, such as on how one golf club manager has adapted to working from home, and support for greenkeepers who are still working.

For further information or to order your flag, please contact either:

Tacit on 01788 568818 or through the website http://www.tacitgolf.co.uk

Eagle on 01883 344244 or through the website http://www.eagle.uk.com