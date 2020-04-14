Two historic golf clubs launch appeals for donations and members

Two more historic golf clubs, both established in the 19th century, have launched appeals for either donations or income to keep them afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Country Times, St Idloes Golf Club in Wales, established in 1897, has said it is in an “extremely difficult” situation as all events have been cancelled, while the Covid-19 pandemic arrived just after the course had experienced had high rainfall and flooding.

It has launched a GoFundMe page to raise up to £15,000.

In a statement, the club said: “We have no income for the foreseeable future, this will not only affect our loyal, hard working staff and volunteers.

“Unfortunately, due to the heavy rainfall that we experienced in Mid Wales throughout 2020, playing opportunities had been limited. Eventually the rainfall stopped, some golf was played and then the coronavirus hit us.

“Therefore we are appealing to our members, supporters and friends to assist if at all possible.

“All funds will go directly to St Idloes Golf Club to ensure that we are able to keep things afloat during the crisis. Once this crisis has ended we hope that you will come and enjoy our golf course.”

Within 24 hours of the campaign going live for much-needed funds, the club received £500. “Excellent start and a huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far,” the club said.

This comes as Montrose Golf Links’ GoFundMe page has now raised more than £600.

At the same time, Nairn Dunbar Golf Club in Scotland has issued a rallying call to local golfers to help support the club during the coronavirus crisis – either by retaining membership or joining for the first time.

The club, established in 1899, which will co-host The Amateur Championship with The Nairn Golf Club next year and boasts an improved links test following course improvements, is heavily reliant on the local populace to purchase memberships and are calling for support from golfers during this challenging period.

Kieran Maclean, club manager at Nairn Dunbar, said: “This is a challenging and sad time for everyone in society, including the golf club. The majority of our hardworking greens, house and administration staff are now in furlough and we are working hard in the face of a rapidly changing situation to mitigate the effects these measures will have on the club.

“We are also investigating if there are any ways the club can be of support to our members and the local community through these trying times. In return, please continue to support your club. While money may be tight just now, we encourage our members to retain their membership and we would also be delighted to see new members come forward. We offer an improved course for all abilities at great value for money.

“Just a few short days ago we were all eagerly looking forward to the start of the 2020 playing season and the club was enjoying a very positive buzz. Hopes are high that this will return quickly when we are allowed to reopen the club and course.”

Recent restorations to the course have been widely praised.

Russell Knox, one of Scotland’s leading professionals, grew up playing Nairn Dunbar and is an honorary member. Now based in the US, the club’s former junior and men’s champion is hopeful all golf clubs in the north can come through this turbulent period.

Asked how worried he is for Highland golf overall during the crisis, the three-time Tour winner said: “It is devastating. Obviously, Scotland depends a lot on tourism, especially for their golf as well. It’s such a strange time. I watch the news just like everyone else and, I mean, it’s almost like it’s not real.

“The whole world is obviously just getting pounded by this and it’s going to take a while to kind of get out of it, sadly. I feel terrible for all the golf courses in Scotland that maybe are struggling. Hopefully we can get over it quickly and things can get back to normal.”

For membership information at Nairn Dunbar GC and all other enquiries, please contact Kieran on email: manager@nairndunbar.com.