A source tells the Daily Mail that golf courses won’t reopen until June

The Daily Mail has stated that golf will be included in the first wave of the easing of lockdown restrictions – but, unlike most of the rest of Europe, this will not kick in until June.

This goes against suggestions from the BBC and Daily Telegraph that golf courses could reopen in the first half of May, and even against a recent article in the Daily Mail that golf courses in Wales could reopen in mid-May.

It would also mean golf courses would be open in the Channel Islands (all are now open), France (May 11) and Ireland (May 18) for weeks before they are in the UK.

The paper says it has been told by a senior government source that golf can resume in June, but the specific date has not yet been set. It is suggested that the UK will continue with the current lockdown for a few more weeks, particularly as it has now overtaken Italy to become the country with the highest death toll in Europe.

The Prime Minister is expected to make an address to the nation on Sunday (May 10) to set out his lockdown exit strategy, but the paper suggests the current lockdown will be extended first.

‘The Mail can reveal today that a selection of activities will be given the green light to reopen within weeks.

‘A senior source said ministers plan to allow golf, tennis and fishing to resume at some point next month, although a date has not been set.

‘The source said it was dependent on cases of coronavirus continuing to fall and it being demonstrated that the sports can be played with minimal risk of infection.

‘Golf, tennis and angling are on a draft list of sports which will be allowed to resume from a date in June if they can be shown to be done safely.

‘Outdoor activities will only be allowed if they can be shown to be done in a safe way.

‘On the golf course, players will be told to maintain a distance of six feet from others at all times and clubhouses will remain shut.

‘Guidelines will say golfers must use their own clubs and they may be limited to playing against one other person.’

This comes as a senior government figure told The Times that an increase in permitted exercise is likely to be announced by the PM in the first wave of changes.

First Secretary of State Dominic Raab said last night ministers believed allowing sport to return would “lift the spirits of the nation”.

He added: “People would like to see us get back not just to work and school, but also enjoy pastimes, sporting in particular.”

Update: Boris Johnson has said in the House of Commons that ‘some [lockdown] measures will be eased from Monday’, seemingly contradicting the Mail story, which suggests nothing will be eased until June.