All golf courses in England can allow fourballs from Monday

England Golf has confirmed that all golf courses in England can reintroduce four players from different households teeing off together from Monday, June 1 – although some clubs are suggesting they will continue only with twoballs.

The confirmation comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a further easing of lockdown restrictions, which start on that date.

In a statement, England Golf says: ‘The latest UK government adjustment of lockdown conditions now permits golf clubs in England to re-introduce the fourball format from Monday 1 June.

‘As part of a phased return to play, up to four golfers from four separate households may now play together in one single group from the above date.

‘For coaching in England, the impact of these changes remains unclear. The PGA are working in collaboration with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf to seek confirmation. Further guidance will be communicated once clarity can be provided.

‘Please note it is essential that golfers continue to strictly observe social distancing and safety regulations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘All other industry guidelines pertaining to the playing of the game remain unchanged from those issued ahead golf’s phase one return on 13 May.

‘While COVID-19 remains a live threat in our communities, we would ask everyone involved in the game to act responsibly, show respect and protect the wellbeing of golfers, staff and volunteers.’

Two golf clubs have contacted The Golf Business this week to state that they will probably continue with twoballs as they are proving so popular – especially with regards to an increased pace of play.

One stated: “The 10 minute two-ball format is something we are thinking about keeping – everyone loves a three hour game of golf!”