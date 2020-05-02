Club member threatens legal action against their own facility – because they can’t play golf

A member of a golf club has threatened to take legal action against their venue because they have paid for an annual subscription but are not allowed to play the game at the moment due to the coronavirus lockdown.

This has come out in the comments in a survey of 70 UK golf club managers in The Golf Club Secretary newsletter, which also details how many golf club managers have been furloughed.

Both the golf club and the member at the centre of this legal argument are not named.

The anonymous golf club manager said the club ‘has been threatened with legal action by a member for the reason of paying for a service that they are not receiving.’

The survey highlights the issues and the responses golf clubs are having to deal with during the lockdown.

Nearly four in five clubs said they have received requests for rebates from members, with one manager stating: “We have asked people to pay even though there is no golf available. We are likely to look at some kind of extension to next year’s subscriptions, but if this carries on for a few more months this will cause us problems next year.”

The poll also finds that one in ten golf club managers have been furloughed and another one in ten have seen their role come ‘under review’ due to Covid-19.

It also finds that 43 per cent of clubs have not yet offered members any incentives, which is a similar result to a GolfPunk survey a few weeks ago.

Potential member benefits or incentives are under review at 29 per cent of clubs while 22 per cent of clubs have already come up with ways to please or reimburse the membership.

This includes, for example, Fulford Golf Club in York gifting its members with six free visitor green fees if they renewed before the end of March.

Ten of the 75 clubs also reported that golf by non-members was being played whilst two reported members playing on their course despite the UK lockdown measures in place.

In a separate survey of more than 130 clubs in Scotland, reported in The Scotsman, spokesman Kevin Fish said: “In one of the questions, I gave clubs four options, asking in the short term – 2020 only – where they are on the following scale: very concerned, somewhat concerned, somewhat confident, very confident.

“Very concerned is running at 20 per cent, somewhat concerned is 44 per cent. So, we are looking at nearly two thirds of clubs that are very concerned or somewhat concerned.

“Take that beyond a year and ask the same question about the three-year outlook, those figures only drop marginally to 18 per cent and 32 per cent. We are still saying half the clubs in the country are worried about their overall future in a three-year outlook. Even if we take that beyond three years, 16 per cent are still very concerned about their future. “The smaller clubs, the ones that charge visitors less than £2 per hole ie £36 per round, are the ones reporting a potential mass exodus of members.”

How golf clubs are responding to the financial problems caused by coronavirus will prove crucial in determining their futures.

For example, a golf club that went £220,000 over budget on a drainage scheme last year is applying a one-off levy of £150 on its members, in addition to their annual subscription, to provide financial security during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newmachar Golf Club in Aberdeen’s overspend, which threatened its future in late 2019, could not have come at a worse time, as it was followed by a poor winter and then the lockdown as soon as spring started.

According to the Evening Express, the club will request a £75 payment from all ordinary, life, honorary and senior members this month, and another £75 in October.

Chairman Gordon Angus told the paper he believes the club will emerge stronger than ever after Covid-19 is over. He and his new committee, which inherited the financial problems, had worked with the club’s bank and introduced innovative plans for the future.

The club has 1,250 members and hopes to raise £150,000 from the levy.

Other levels of membership – including intermediate and five-day – will be asked to pay a slightly smaller fee, and for every optional £25 paid over the £150, the member will receive a guest voucher entitling them to £12.50 off their guest fee.

Gordon said: “The human cost of the Covid-19 pandemic is devastating and something we are all struggling to comprehend.

“It is having a big effect on the way people live their lives, and businesses are no different.

“Like many organisations, particularly those in the leisure industry, we are dealing with something that none of us could have planned for.

“However, it is something we have to deal with, which is why we have been proactive in addressing the potential financial consequences.

“The levy is not something we wanted to introduce, but it’s what we had to do to ensure there is a club when we come out the other end of this.

“While it was not an easy decision to make, we are certain our loyal members who have already rallied round the club in its time of need will do so once again.

“We had a good plan in place before the pandemic hit, and I believe this levy will provide financial stability and the platform to proceed with that plan when the lockdown ends.

“As a management committee, we have been overwhelmed by the levels of support and goodwill over the last few months.

“We have even had members of staff offer to pay the levy when they are under no obligation to do so.

“That epitomises what Newmachar is about, and with the continued support of everyone involved with the club, we will get back on track.

“Like all members, we are desperate to play either of the two fantastic courses we have as soon as possible.

“Hopefully, that will be sooner rather than later.

“However, we will be guided by the government and will only reopen when it is safe.

“By implementing these measures, we are certain golf will get better at Newmachar.”