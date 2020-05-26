Crail Golfing Society appoints its second head pro in 234 years

David Snodgrass has been appointed as the new head professional at the Scottish golf club Crail Golfing Society – incredibly this is only the second time in 234 years that this has happened.

Crail, the seventh oldest golf club in the world, was established in 1786, but waited until its 200th anniversary to appoint Graeme Lennie as its first ever head professional, in 1986.

He has remained there since, but will retire at the end of this year, to be replaced by his assistant, David, who will start at the beginning of 2021.

David, 31, a PGA Advanced Professional, joined Crail eight years ago having completed his PGA training at Hilton Park Golf Club in Glasgow.

Club captain, Jim McArthur, said: “On behalf of everyone at Crail Golfing Society, I can say that we are absolutely delighted to welcome appointing David Snodgrass as our new head professional.

“David not only understands the culture and ethos of the club but also has a superb appreciation of the wider golfing world and will bring a new energy and enthusiasm to the team to help develop the long-term vision for the society.

“Whilst the whole emphasis at the moment is survival and adaptation of our facilities and procedures to enable us to operate alongside the virus, we are confident when the pandemic passes that we will have a team who can deliver a great tradition.

David said: “I would to thank the members and staff of Crail Golfing Society, my friends and family, for all of the support and encouragement over the years.

“It is a privilege and honour to follow in the footstep of Graeme Lennie to become only the second head professional at this prestigious club, and I am extremely indebted to Graeme for his assistance and guidance in my now eight years at Crail.

“The messages of congratulations have been truly overwhelming and humbling. I am extremely passionate about Crail and the local community and I am very excited for the journey ahead.

“Crail is an incredibly special club, with two amazing courses, a friendly and supportive membership and it is a dream come true to become the next head professional.”

On Graeme, a former captain of the Scottish PGA, Jim added: “The club also extends our gratitude to Graeme. He created club history becoming the first professional at the club and for well over 30 years Graeme has dedicated his working life to Crail and all at the club will be forever grateful.

“Graeme will be missed at Crail Golfing Society but in David his successor, golf’s seventh oldest club will continue to grow in nurturing, promoting and also enriching all that is good in the ancient club-and-ball game.”