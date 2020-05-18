English golf courses seeing a ‘surge’ in membership applications

Some golf club managers in England are reporting a surge in membership applications as there appears to be huge demand to play golf after two months of lockdown.

The demand has been so strong that one manager, who has said his club received 35 signups in just three days, added that this could be the opportunity the golf industry has been hoping for, for decades, following years of declining membership numbers.

English golf courses were the first in the home nations to reopen, last week, and almost all have reported heavy usage. Some have had to deploy starters on their first and tenth holes at the same time to cope with demand.

Many clubs have even had to restrict golf to their members only due to the demand – which has resulted in a surge in enquiries.

Ed Richardson, general manager at Broadstone Golf Club in Dorset, said the club had more than 30 new membership applications in just the last week.

“It has been the busiest, but also most enjoyable, week I have had in my working life,” he said.

“Firstly, there has been such a sense of team spirit and cooperation from my own team of staff, but also the committee and the members. In addition to that, there has also been an unbelievable level of support from fellow managers, such a massive help.

“We’ve had upwards of 30 new membership applicants in a week.

“Most pleasing of all, just seeing the sheer enjoyment of people back enjoying the hobby / sport they so enjoy, and in the sunshine too, has been amazing.

“There was no politics, no moaning about slow play, or pace of greens, or the cost of a coffee, just enjoyable golf. I know it won’t last forever, but I am going to enjoy it while it does!”

Stewart Judd, general manager of Bush Hill Park Golf Club in London, added: “We have signed up 35 new golfing members in the past three days.

“For the first time in about 25 years demand for membership could outstrip supply. This is a massive challenge but a real opportunity to reset the golf industry.”

The news is a boost for clubs in Scotland, which are yet to reopen.

Leslie Golf Club, based around 20 miles to the west of St Andrews, has told The Scotsman that it has so far received just four paid-up memberships.

“It is potentially disastrous. To date, we have four paid memberships for this year out of 40 registered members we had last year. A decade ago, we had around 80-plus members,” said Susan Vines, the club’s treasury and social secretary.

“On top of that, we have no current business bringing in finance due to the current crisis. Until we regenerate the club fully, and build membership over the next five years, we are operating month to month.”

In addition, Gourock Golf Club in Renfrew is hoping for a membership boost after becoming a big hit during lockdown with local walkers, according to the Greenock Telegraph.

Club pro Derek Watters hopes it has generated new interest which they can capitalise on when they get the go-ahead to tee off again.

Derek said: “One of the positive outcomes of the lockdown has been the number of people enjoying our course.

“They have been out walking and seeing for themselves the beautiful views.

“Lots of people have been enjoying Inverclyde’s golf courses during their exercise.

“I hope people will come back and maybe consider even a social membership.”

Scottish golf clubs are urged to prepare now for the announcement of their reopening, which is set to be this week. Preparation includes having an online tee time booking system, according to some advisers.

Scottish Golf has also said it has so far refunded £130,000 to 284 golf clubs through its 25 per cent affiliation fee rebate scheme, Plus it has set up a ‘Club Support Fund’ which clubs from across Scotland have donated to.

“Once the window for donations closes, we will be able to understand the value of this fund and at that point will communicate how this can be accessed,’ a spokesman said.

Back in England, clubs do not yet know how long the membership surge will last for.

The chairman of Maidenhead Golf Club in Berkshire, Paul Louden, said: “We’ve said to the membership we’ll look again at the end of this financial year to see if we can allow some form of recompense for the people who’ve put money up front and then had seven weeks when they’ve not been able to play. But we’ll have to see where we are next year.”