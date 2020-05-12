Golf clubs in Wales can reopen ‘to allow for a managed and coordinated reintroduction of golf across Wales from Monday 18 May’, according to unexpected guidance from Wales Golf.

While this suggests that golf can resume from next Monday, golf clubs are currently seeking clarity.

The announcement follows updated guidance from the Welsh government that some golf clubs could reopen in Wales for ‘local members’.

The director of the Welsh government’s Culture, Sport and Tourism department, Jason Thomas, said: “Legal clarification is that golf courses are not included on the list of businesses or establishments that must remain closed – they have never been on that list.

“It’s been other measures in force that has restricted the ability of the clubs to open – travel measures etc, so we have clarified this on the Welsh government website. Do they have to be closed? No.”

This follows the news that golf clubs in England can reopen from Wednesday, May 13, which led to stories such as the one surrounding Llanymynech Golf Club, which has holes in both countries, and didn’t know when it could reopen as golf clubs in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland were told the reopening rule does not apply to them.

There is no word yet when golf clubs in Scotland and Northern Ireland can reopen.

In a statement the body says: ‘Following recent Welsh government announcements and the revision of certain Covid-19 related restrictions, golf clubs are permitted to open if they so wish. It is entirely at each golf club’s discretion as to whether they choose to open and, if so, when they choose to do so.

‘We would advise that clubs that do wish to reopen do not do so immediately so as to ensure they have sufficient protocols in place to adhere to these guidelines, which we will be on hand to assist with.

‘This would allow for a managed and coordinated reintroduction of golf across Wales from next Monday 18 May at the earliest.

‘Wales Golf staff will continue to be available for all clubs in Wales to assist with implementing regulations and guidelines and ensuring any return to play can be conducted safely. Wales Golf would urge all member clubs and golfers to comply with the regulations in a responsible manner.

‘If clubs or members are found to be in breach of these guidelines then it could lead to Welsh government introducing measures that force golf courses to close.’