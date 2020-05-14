Golf coaching is now allowed again in England

The government has updated its guidance to the golf industry and has stated that golf tuition can resume in England with immediate effect.

The coaching must be one-to-one only, it must be outdoors and social distancing must be observed.

The guidance also states that pro shops across the UK must remain closed to members of the public, but staff can work in them to, for example, take deliveries or deal with bookings.

The guidance does not mention driving ranges. Yesterday golf clubs were being urged to speak to their local authority trading standards and environmental health officers about whether driving ranges could reopen.

‘The UK government has confirmed that one to one coaching is permissible under strict infection control measures, observing social distancing and must take place outside,’ states The PGA.

‘In order to comply with this regulation, you should enforce strict hygiene measures and it is recommended that PGA professionals complete a comprehensive risk assessment and refer to the coaching guidelines on the PGA COVID-19 Resource Hub.‘

Full details of the guidance for coaches on the phased return of sport and recreation can be found here.

‘The UK government has released updated documentation [on retail],’ it adds. ‘It stipulates that all retail, other than those exempt, must close their premises to members of the public. However, staff may be present to make deliveries or provide services in response to orders such as those through telephone, online, or mail.

‘As the list of exemptions does not currently include golf retail, these premises must remain closed, except for ‘Click and Collect’ services.

‘Essential access to a building such as a professional shop for clubs which operate a booking system to regulate tee times and take payment, is permissible provided appropriate social distancing precautionary measures are put in place.’

The PGA added that it is pursuing clarification of the Covid-19 restrictions with regards to driving ranges and custom-fittings across the UK. ‘Where there is any room for doubt the safest option should be pursued,’ it adds.