Golf courses can reopen in Scotland ‘a few days after’ May 28

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said that ‘outdoor activities such as golf’ can resume ‘within a few days’ of the next review of lockdown restrictions, which will take place on Thursday, May 28.

She added that she will be providing a ‘route map’ to the easing of the lockdown from this Thursday, May 21, which has been welcomed by Scottish Golf.

She said that the route map will confirm that the next formal stage of Scotland’s map of dealing with Covid-19 will begin on Thursday, May 28.

“Within a few days of that [date] we will aim to allow, for example, for outdoor activities such as limited outdoor sporting activities, such as golf,” she said.

“Within two weeks [from today] we will be taking concrete steps on our journey, I hope, to normality.”

English golf courses and some Welsh golf courses reopened last week, more Welsh golf courses and venues in the Republic of Ireland opened today, while it is not known when golf courses in Northern Ireland can reopen yet.

Many venues in England that have reopened have reported a surge in demand, something that several golf clubs in Scotland are hoping for, as many have struggled in recent years and some have feared that the Covid-19 lockdown may prove to be the final nail in their coffin.

The reaction on social media appeared to be largely negative, with golfers and golf courses both calling for an immediate resumption of the game in Scotland.

Scottish Golf responded to the announcement by issuing a statement saying: ‘Following the first minister’s daily briefing on Monday 18 May, Scottish Golf welcomes the announcement that more detail will be shared later this week on Scotland’s road map out of the current lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

‘Scottish Golf are working through final details with the Scottish government and sportscotland to ensure that when the time is right, golf can be included in any extension to exercise guidelines and we look forward to sharing more detail of the Scottish government’s publication on Thursday.’