How to make your course maintenance products smarter

The Toro Company has identified a virtual ecosystem of products and services such as irrigation control, fertiliser and pesticide application, turf and soil monitoring, equipment performance monitoring, and technical support that when connected online help reduce operating costs, enhance safety and more.

Using the internet, Toro’s Internet of Turf? brings together five of Toro’s key technological products: Lynx Central Control System, Turf Guard Wireless Soil Management System, GeoLink Precision Spray System, myTurf Pro Asset Management System and NSN Technical Support.

The key is that these information sources not only connect to the internet to send and receive data, but will even connect with each other in the future, providing smarter, more integrated solutions that deliver increased value. The ultimate benefit is a big-picture perspective that delivers more insights about managing turf.

Delivering connected information on one platform brings easy access to all aspects of the turf, showing how it all comes together to enable decisions to be made that maximise the performance of the crew, the equipment and the turf instantly.

Irrigation control

Whatever your surface, effective irrigation is vital to the healthiest grass and to affect the playability.

Advances in technology mean that where once turf managers were reacting to conditions in order to care for turf, they can now formulate more specific plans based on accurate data. By being able to prepare and implement what the turf needs in advance, rather than trying to fix issues after the fact, the quality of the playing surface can be maintained to the highest standard ensuring the best playability for customers.

When it comes to irrigation, accuracy is key. Having access to information, such as how much water your turf needs, gives turf managers the ability to implement the best course of action which can result in huge reductions in water used and significant cost savings. Which is why smart irrigation control systems that effectively utilise modern technology are so beneficial. The difference between irrigating for a minute versus 55 seconds might not sound big, but with the volume of water being used by sprinklers it quickly adds up, so having the ability to recognise the exact amount your turf needs and implementing that should not be underestimated.

Being able to access irrigation information in real time from any mobile device with an internet connection is vital in this day and age and possible thanks to products such as the Lynx Central Control system. Now, the touch of a button is all it takes to make changes to your irrigation plan, and with additional extras such as the weather station, you can adapt in response to changes in the weather, no matter where in the country you are.

As well as giving you the ability to monitor and change your irrigation, advanced software systems also allow you to access all the information you need from one place. Having all the information you need readily available and combined into a single intuitive interface gives you greater control than ever before.

Turf and soil monitoring

One of the best ways to get accurate information on the turf you maintain is to invest in a soil monitoring system. With systems out there that can track soil moisture, salinity and temperature on a daily basis, it’s never been easier to make turf management decisions with pinpoint accuracy.

Traditionally, turf managers are taught ways to improve water absorption or how to care for turf when it’s worn out.

While it’s still valid to learn this today, with the role that technology now plays, decision making for many turf managers is now more down to the analysis of data. How to interpret that data and implement the best course of action is where the challenge now lies.

The Toro Turf Guard Wireless Soil Monitoring System, for example, accurately monitors soil conditions, allowing turf managers to access the essential soil information they need, when they need it. The Turf Guard sensors instantly track soil condition in real time and can support up to 500 sensors per course or grounds.

Fertiliser and pesticide application

There are a wide range of products applied to turf by spraying, from products that help deliver essential nutrients, to those which protect it from diseases and weeds. Whatever the purpose, ensuring uniform coverage and the correct volume of application is vital to maintain high quality turf conditions.

The increasingly sophisticated options on the market for computer-assisted mechanical sprayers is helping to protect playing surfaces by allowing turf managers to apply products with extreme precision over larger and more irregular terrain.

Toro’s GeoLink Precision Spray System is an example of one of the systems that can help you to achieve a more accurate spraying application, utilising GPS technology to help guide operators and ensure even coverage.

Equipment performance monitoring

When it comes to the core elements of turfcare management, having the best cutting edge technology will help to improve profitability and playability. And this is certainly true when it comes to the management of turfcare machinery. Perhaps one of the biggest investments a turfcare manager can make, ensuring the proper use and maintenance of machinery is vital and made all the more accurate and easier with technology.

With the capability to monitor fleet health, order parts and schedule service activities, easy to use software which tracks your assets improves staff efficiency, lengthens the life of equipment and reduces overall maintenance costs.

And with Toro’s myTurf Pro web-based asset management system, you can access real-time data for all your assets.

Technical support

Whatever technology you invest in backup support is vital. Just as you would have IT support for your office computers and laptops, you need it for your turf technology. Making things even easier on that front Toro has created the NSN technical support, a web-based customer portal which provides customers with a knowledge-sharing database, online chat and remote central connectivity and monitoring. So you can get support whenever you need it, wherever you are.

For more information, visit: www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk