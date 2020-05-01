Irish government ruling on ‘outdoor workers’ suggests golf courses will reopen in mid May

A reported decision taken today by the Irish government concerning ‘outdoor workers’ paves the way for golf courses to reopen in the UK and Ireland in mid May.

According to RTÉ News, Ireland’s cabinet has agreed that outdoor workers can return to work in two weeks.

Monday May 18 is being discussed as a date that could see a new phase in the easing of restrictions.

This would mean that, for example, gardeners and landscapers can return to work.

The Irish Times reports that this will mean that ‘some sporting and recreation facilities could be reopened in the initial phase. This would only apply to such activities where social distancing can be maintained, such as tennis courts and golf courses.’

The Irish Independent also reports that ‘outdoor activities may be allowed.’

The Irish golf industry has acted in an almost identical way to the UK since golf courses were told to close in March – greenkeeping has been considered ‘essential maintenance’. Yet this has typically meant that only one or two greenkeepers have worked on site. If ‘outdoor workers’ are allowed to return, it is thought that this means the restrictions placed on greenkeepers will be relaxed.

This is particularly important because Karin Sharp, the new head of Scottish Golf, said this week that any decision on reopening golf courses in the UK would include Ireland.

“We are collaborating with key industry partners to ensure that across Great Britain and Ireland we are developing a consistent approach that can be adopted when the time is right,” she said.

It also chimes with a report in the Daily Mail, that there has been an advanced notification that golf clubs in Wales can reopen from mid May.

The Irish Independent only gives the example of fishing as one of the outdoor activities that may be allowed, but the UK’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, said last week that he was specifically looking at ‘golf, fishing and bowls’ as activities that could be allowed in the first wave of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

‘Over 70s will be told there is a low risk to their health if they exercise from next week but they will be urged to stay in their homes as much as possible.

‘And the 2km limit on travel and exercise for the wider population will be extended to 5km if the plans are approved by ministers,’ adds the paper.

UPDATE 1: Ireland’s Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has confirmed, in an address to the nation, that “some outdoor fitness and sporting activities will be allowed from 18 May in small groups.” More details are expected tomorrow.