Largs Golf Club already has 300 members booked to play this weekend

Largs Golf Club in Ayrshire, which will reopen on Friday, May 29, has more than 300 members booked in to play this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The venue’s manager, Jim Callaghan CCM, has told The Golf Business that 18 people have even joined the club during the lockdown.

While almost all golf clubs in the rest of the UK have reopened and experienced a membership surge since they reopened, Scottish golf clubs cannot reopen until May 29 at the earliest, and some, like Largs, are experiencing significant membership growth before they’ve even opened up their course again.

“Largs Golf Club are delighted to announce that golf is returning on Friday. We have well over 300 members booked to play during Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

“Members will be teeing off every 10 minutes throughout this coming weekend so our course will be busy.”

Largs Golf Club, which is known as ‘Ayrshire’s Augusta’, has been busy preparing the course for the extra footfall.

“Iain Barr, our course manager, and his green team, have done an outstanding job of getting the course ready in time for the opening on Friday. Largs GC is fortunate to have such a dedicated team of green staff,” added Jim.

“The club also wishes to pay tribute to its membership who have continued to support the club during the pandemic. Thank you to each and every one of our members for their support.

“We look forward to welcoming all our members back to our wonderful course and the weather is set fair which is a relief after the weekend past. All our golfers have been briefed on social distancing and will abide by the Scottish government and Scottish Golf guidelines for the safe return of golf.

“We have also received 18 new membership applications during the breakdown. We look forward to welcoming these new members and any others wishing to join our club.”

Please email Jim at manager@largsgolfclub.co.uk or call 01475 673594 (option 4) for further information.