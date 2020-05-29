Members of two households can play golf together in Wales

Members of two different households can play golf together in Wales from Monday, June 1, for the first time since the lockdown restrictions eased, Wales Golf has confirmed.

The organisation has issued a statement following an announcement by the Welsh government.

‘The changes will allow members of two households to play together, at the discretion of the golf club,’ it states.

‘Single players can still play, but also two, three and four balls will be allowed, as long as they are from a maximum of two households, in any combination.

‘Physical distancing guidelines and industry guidelines must be adhered to before, during and after the round.

‘Wales Golf urge all golfers to stick within the Welsh government travel guidelines, which require local travel only.

‘Players can travel from England to play on Welsh courses, as long as they obey the local travel rules on entering Wales.

‘Coaching by a PGA professional will be allowed outdoors and with appropriate social distancing. It is recommended that PGA professionals complete a comprehensive risk assessment and refer to coaching guidelines on the PGA COVID-19 Resource Hub.

‘Some outdoor driving ranges may be able to open, but all such facilities will need to work with relevant authorities and conduct a full risk assessment.

‘Golf retail shops are currently not listed on the Welsh government list of premises that can open for retail purposes, therefore, they must remain closed. Golf retailers are encouraged to prepare over the next three weeks ahead of the next review.

‘Essential access to a building such as a professional shop for clubs that operate a booking system to regulate tee times, registration, and take payment, is permissible provided appropriate social distancing precautionary measures are put in place.’

“We would like to thank all those golfers, volunteers, club officials and staff who have worked so hard to ensure the return to play has gone smoothly so far,” said Wales Golf chief executive Richard Dixon.

“The Welsh government rules have been loosened slightly to allow players from two households to play together, but all the R&A protocols of play and Welsh government guidance still apply.

“We would urge golfers to check if they can play within the Welsh government travel guidelines, to abide by the new rules when they come into practice on Monday and maintain a safe approach.”