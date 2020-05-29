Scottish golf clubs report full booking sheets

Scottish golf clubs have reported that their booking sheets have been full on the first day of the resumption of golf, according to the chief operating officer of Scottish Golf, Karin Sharp.

Karin, who was one of the golfers who got a round in – and was home before 8am – has delivered a message to the industry. “What a day, we really couldn’t have asked for better weather for the return of golf in Scotland,” she wrote in a statement.

“Over the last few days, it has been fantastic to see the anticipation building, with many wonderful photographs and videos of courses ready for play. The greenkeepers and volunteers the length and breadth of the country are to be congratulated for their hard work, under essential maintenance guidelines in preparing for golfers to return.

“The enthusiasm and excitement to be back has been great to see and I am sure there were many golfers up with the lark this morning and heading out for a game. I was one of the lucky golfers who snagged an early tee time, I was first out at my club at 6am this morning and played a most enjoyable 10 holes in the sunshine and was home long before 8am ready for a day’s work!

“To everyone who supports the game at a local club, from employees, committee members and volunteers, I applaud you for the significant effort that has been put in to get your club ready for opening today, employing the appropriate measures and updating your membership on the rules you have put in place to maintain the safe return to golf. The phase one guidelines have given the sport the early opportunity to recommence and we thank you for embracing these. Health remains the priority and we can’t take our eye off the ball in this early stage, so please keep playing your part and keep the golf course a safe place for us all to continue enjoying.

“The feedback from many clubs has been of full booking sheets and lots of new member enquiries, which is really positive and I am sure welcomed by clubs given the uncertainty that the last few months have brought. I have no doubt there will be challenges ahead across the golf industry but for now let’s enjoy the walk in the sunshine, the fine courses, the friendships and health benefits of being back out on the course and celebrate the return of golf in Scotland.”