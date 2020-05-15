Several golf courses in Wales have already reopened

Some golf clubs in Wales have already reopened and allowed golf to be played on them provided it is with only a maximum of one other golfer who they live with, according to reports.

Just before English golf courses reopened it was revealed that golf clubs in Wales can reopen ‘to allow for a managed and coordinated reintroduction of golf across Wales from Monday 18 May’. This guidance also suggested that golfers had to be ‘local’ to the course they were playing at.

Several golf clubs in Wales have reopened before the May 18, date, however, and, according to Wales Online, ‘confusion reigns over how far people can travel to play a round of golf,’ as the Welsh government’s website states:“People are asked to exercise good judgement and common sense.”

Derllys Court Golf Club has, for example, reopened on Wednesday, May 13, the same day most clubs in England reopened. As a rural club, members have arrived by car.

One member, who lives a few miles away from the course, said they had not travelled “a significant distance” from home in order to play, adding that it is difficult to ascertain what that would be defined as anyway without concrete guidelines.

“We’ve been closed since March 23,” said Rhian Walters, who manages Derllys Court Golf Club along with her parents and her brother.

“We’ve been managing the course throughout that time and liaising closely with Wales Golf, who have been supporting us from the beginning, helping us to get prepared and making sure that we have everything in place, which is why we can open now, before May 18.

“It’s great to have people back on the course and the vibe has been brilliant. I’ve been inundated with messages and calls and the people here are just happy to be back. I have kept in touch with the members throughout this period, just making sure that they are alright and showing that we care.

“Membership fees were due in April and a lot of people were happy to pay for the year because they care about the golf club and its future.”

Unlike in England, golfers can only play in groups of a maximum of two at Derllys Court, and only if they live with the other person.

Member Teifryn Bowen said: “Obviously I would prefer to play with somebody else but for the moment that’s not possible.

“Hopefully things will continue to get better, but for now it’s just nice to be on the course.

“I don’t get many other opportunities for exercise – just work and golf – so it’s great to be back.”

Another member said: “I’ve never seen so many couples out on the course. The last time we played it was winter conditions so to see like this is fantastic. We only found out on Tuesday so we quickly managed to book a tee time.

Welshpool Golf Club has already reopened.

A club spokesperson said: “The decision to start with ‘golf only’ has been made following discussions with Golf Wales. For now, players must play by themselves or with members of their household only. They will also need to book a tee time before coming to the club.”

Llanymynech Golf Club has also reopened, according to reports.