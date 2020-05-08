The government will give golf clubs ‘two to three weeks’ notice’

A new report suggests that UK golf clubs will this weekend be given a two to three week notice period regarding the resumption of golf.

According to The Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a five-phased plan to return the country to normality following the coronavirus lockdown.

Golf will not, as has previously been suggested in press reports, be included in the first phase which will start the day after Johnson’s speech on Sunday, May 10, but could be in the second phase which will start ‘at the end of May’.

This means golf clubs will effectively be given a two to three week notice period regarding when the game can resume with strict social distancing measures in place.

A two to three week notice period would be in line with what the Irish government announced on May 1, when it stated that golf courses could reopen 17 days later.