The R&A launches £7 million funding package for UK golf clubs

The R&A has launched a £7 million funding package, The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund, to help national golf associations in the UK and Ireland deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the global pandemic leading to widespread temporary course closures and drastic reductions in domestic and international travel, many golf clubs and facilities are facing serious financial difficulties.

The fund will be largely aimed at national associations and other affiliated bodies in Great Britain and Ireland, is says in a statement.

The fund is being provided to help The R&A’s affiliated national associations to support those clubs and facilities, although some of the money may be used for other activities key to the future health of the sport.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “The pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on golf and many clubs are facing dire financial situations through no fault of their own. Golf is in our DNA and we want to see the sport continue to thrive from grassroots right through to the top level on the professional tours. We have a responsibility to do what we can to help in such a crisis.

“The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund will enable national associations and other key bodies to provide support to some of their members. We know that many challenges lie ahead but club golf is the bedrock of our sport and hopefully this fund will help to begin the process of recovery.”

The R&A is working with its national associations and other selected organisations on communications, with each body being responsible for controlling and allocating its share.

The R&A reinvests the proceeds from the success of The Open, golf’s original championship, in growing and supporting golf and already provides financial support to a wide range of organisations in addition to national associations, including the European Tour, the LET, the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland and the Golf Foundation.