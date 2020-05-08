Welsh Assembly relaxes exercising rule – but seemingly excludes golf from it

The Welsh Assembly has stated that from Monday, May 11, a rule on exercising will be relaxed, but the wording of it suggests that golf courses will not be allowed to reopen.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said, from Monday, “people to be allowed to go outside to exercise more than once a day – but that exercise must begin and end at home and must not include travel.”

The current rule is that people in the UK are only allowed to leave their home to exercise for a maximum of once a day.

It was thought that if this rule is relaxed then golf courses could reopen, but the addition of ‘exercise must begin and end at home and must not include travel’ suggests golf courses will not be allowed to reopen on May 11.

Wales will remain in lockdown for another three weeks, he added, to avoid “a return of the virus”. The rules in place have “helped us all to save lives” and that if they were to change, Wales would see hospital admissions soar, he stated.