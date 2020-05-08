Welsh Assembly relaxes exercising rule – but seemingly excludes golf from it

He said that he believes that the R number (the rate of infection) in Wales, was at 0.8.
He also stated that garden centres can open from Monday as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines and that local authorities will begin planning how to safely reopen libraries and tips.
Drakeford went on to say that vulnerable people must continue to shield and over 70s should continue to take extra care.
His commitment to the lockdown measures echoes those of the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said on Thursday that the restrictions would continue to be in place after Monday.
His comments also chime with a report today that golf courses in the UK will not reopen until the ‘end of May’.
The first minister said he also believed Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement for England on Sunday will be “broadly” similar to Wales’.
Shortly after the announcement was made in Wales, Scottish Golf confirmed that nothing has been finalised regarding a date, or any details of potential phasing with Government.
“The recent update provided by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that lockdown restrictions remain in place and the clear public health message is to stay home and save lives. This responsibility sits with each of us and golf is no exception,” it stated.
Joe Fitzpatrick, minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing in Scotland, added: “I recognise the importance of golf to many across the country, and the eagerness to return to the course as soon as possible. However, that can only happen once it is safe to do so – and the focus at present must be the continuation of measures to slow the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives. The Scottish government and sportscotland are working closely with Scottish Golf to ensure the right preparation and risk assessment is undertaken to allow golf to return at the appropriate time.”
Karin Sharp, Scottish Golf, said: “It has been disappointing to hear that some golf clubs in Scotland have communicated to members their intent to re-open their golf course ahead of restrictions being lifted. We urge all member clubs to continue to follow the Scottish government advice, that continues to have the best interest of the public at heart. Golf is a sport where integrity and rules sit at the very heart of the game and we ask all golfers to respect the position of Scottish government and show patience at a time when the virus continues to have a devastating impact on society. I appreciate the frustrations and desire to play golf as soon as possible, but I urge you to continue following government guidelines and save lives.”
How can you even know the infection rate when you are not testing anyone
I am a key worker so I have to go to work with loads of people
Go to the supermarket and virus dodge and then they want to spread the virus in garden centres and libraries
We can play golf safely so I want to know the exact rational why it is not being played
How can politicians be so damn silly? They are effectively saying it is safer to walk around a 500 square metre garden centre than a 500 acre golf course (in one direction) or expose yourself to coughs and sneezes inside a library. If the issue is about travel, their argument doesn’t hold water. It will generally require significant travel for a great many people(either into town or out of town) to visit a garden centre or library. It is a totally bizarre decision but sadly what I have come to expect from politicians.