19th century Surrey golf club to be sold at an online auction

An historic golf club in Surrey is to be sold at an online auction with a price tag of £1.5 million.

North Downs Golf Club, near Caterham, is an 88-acre property encompassing an 18-hole course with 7,147 square feet clubhouse, as well as a car park and ancillary buildings.

It will be sold online on a live-streamed auction on July 9.

The club was founded in 1899 and, at more than 850 feet above sea level, a spokesman said ‘it is believed to be the highest gold-standard course in southern England’.

About a year and a half ago, Safeland PLC, which specialises in property trading and investment, acquired the club for more than £1 million.

“Safeland intends to invest in developing the club’s existing facilities and thereby enhance the club’s appeal to both existing and new members,” said a spokesman at the time.

“This is a very well located leisure asset with significant potential to upgrade and improve upon the current infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with the North Downs management team to develop the club’s potential.”

Earlier that year North Downs was placed up for sale with a guide price of £1.5 million. It was then a private members’ club which stated that it had the ‘potential for commercialisation’.

John Mehtab of Acuitus comments: “This course enjoys a beautiful setting and the opportunity for a new owner to grow the golf club business.”

The auction will take place at 2pm and will be broadcast online at Acuitus.co.uk. Interested buyers can submit bids by telephone, online or in writing ahead of the sale.