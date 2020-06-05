Buckinghamshire golf club closes down amid Covid-19

A golf club in Buckinghamshire is believed to be the first in the UK to announce it is closing down since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Most golf clubs in the UK have seen a boom in memberships in recent weeks, however some venues rely heavily on income in addition to the golf course – particularly ones with hotels that cater to tourists.

Magnolia Park Hotel and Golf Club in Buckinghamshire has said it will permanently close at the end of July.

The venue closed on March 23 and reopened on May 15, and it posted an update on Facebook days later saying ‘the course is well and truly in full swing’ and that it had seen several new members join.

However, its parent company, Magnolia Park Trading, has said today: “The decision to close the hotel, which changed ownership in July 2019, comes after careful consideration and consultation, including a detailed review of the long-term strategic options for the property.”

The owner added that it remains “committed to the community economy” and “looks forward to reopening the hotel and facilities”.

It added that socially distanced golf can still be played at the venue until July 31.

Its website describes the course, which also offers footgolf, as ‘in fantastic condition all year, Magnolia Park is a spectacular par 73 championship course weaving through 200 acres of beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside and at 6,946 yards, presents a fantastic challenge for all golfers.

‘The 18 hole course is a perfect blend of links characteristics whilst maintaining an elegant parkland appearance with undulating fairways meandering through natural valleys, lakes and streams.’

At least four golf clubs in Ireland have closed down due to coronavirus, but many clubs have said their futures are now secure due to the recent surge in demand.