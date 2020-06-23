Club suspended and reinstated by Scottish Golf over lockdown issue

A Scottish golf club had its membership of Scottish Golf briefly suspended over its plan to host a competition last weekend.

According to The Courier, Strathmore Golf Centre in Perthshire planned to run a men’s open even on June 21, and advertised it on its website.

While this is allowed in some parts of the UK, Scottish Golf, following advice by the Scottish government, recently issued a statement that said: “There should be no open events run at this time. This is based on the travel restrictions that remain in force and which are very clear in terms of staying local for exercise.”

The governing body for amateur golf reportedly reacted by suspending the club, although it was reinstated a few hours later, when Strathmore agreed to postpone the competition to early August.

A Scottish Golf spokesman said: “Following concerns reported to Scottish Golf relating to a breach of phase two guidance on the safe return to golf in Scotland, early discussions with the club did not conclude to our satisfaction.

“As a result, the member club was suspended pending further investigation.”

He said: “Following further correspondence on Friday evening, the suspension was lifted with immediate effect.

“It remains important to remember that golf continues to benefit from extension to exercise guidelines and we would again encourage all clubs to familiarise themselves with the discretionary aspects and the mandatory elements in relation to physical distancing, hygiene and travel.

“It is important that clubs update their own guidance and continue to ensure that golfers understand their obligations in phase two.”

A statement posted on Strathmore’s social media said: “It is with deepest regret and bitter disappointment that we have to inform you that we have been forced to cancel the Gents Open on Sunday. This late decision was totally outwith our control and was forced upon us.

“Hopefully, the restrictions on travel will be sufficiently relaxed for the Open to proceed unchallenged [on August 9].

“We are terribly sorry for the late notice and we look forward to seeing you at Strathmore in the non-too-distant future.”