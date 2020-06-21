Golf club finds a swastika has been etched into the grass

A golf club in Blackpool has found racist messages including a swastika, and abuse at the NHS, have been etched into the grass using weed killer, according to local reports.

This comes a month after an Australian golf course, used predominantly by members of the Jewish community, also had a swastika sprayed into the ground.

According to Lancs Live, the messages were found at Stanley Park Golf Course.

The messages included abuse at the NHS.

‘Members of the Blackpool community are outraged’, reports the website.

‘NHS ****’ has been etched into the grass, while a swastika was also found nearby.

‘Shortly after it was posted, another member of the public shared a photograph of the swastika, which is reportedly ‘nearby’.

‘According to community forum, Blackpool’s Voice, it is believed that the messages may have been written by someone using weed killer.

‘It comes just weeks after the nation joined for its final ‘clap for the NHS’ event, which took place for 10 weeks to show appreciation to healthcare workers for their role in the fight against coronavirus.’

“We need to start taking some control back from these mindless muppets, this is just another example of what certain groups & individuals are doing to cause nuisance and criminal damage etc in their neighbourhoods & communities……but obviously we need to do it in the best way we can….and legally,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “How disgusting the lowest of the low to target the NHS who decent people respect so very much

“Shame on you.”

Last month one of the greens at Cranbourne Golf Club in Australia was also sprayed with swastikas, plus homophobic and sexist comments and graffiti.