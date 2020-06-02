How this golf club has been helping people in the pandemic

A Welsh golf club has been helping local community groups, and brought in a large amount of food for people who couldn’t afford it, in recent days.

It started when Swansea Bay Golf Club captain Lester McCalmon, who is also the junior organiser at the club, saw an advert from the Salvation Army asking for support and urgent supplies.

He got help from the club proprietor and members, raising £350 within three hours – which turned out to be a good start for a campaign which has now brought in more than £8,000.

“I have also worked alongside another food bank who have supported some children and young people that I work with,” said McCalmon.

“I decided to set my own appeal asking the community of Neath-Port Talbot to make small donations to help the two amazing community groups, hoping to get to £500, which would then be split between the both groups.

“The response from the general public has been not far off phenomenal. There has also been amazing support for local supermarkets and food companies during the appeal, with FEI Foods, Swansea donating 2,600 packets of microwaveable rice.

“The food bank appeal has this week been able to support four food banks with donations. We have also been able to recruit more than 20 volunteers to help with shopping, organising the food and delivery.”

Many of those helping out are connected to Swansea Bay Golf Club, including some of the junior members.

Wales Golf regional club development officer for West and Mid Wales, Theo Baker, added, “This is one of many examples of how the golf community has rallied round to help out during this difficult period.

“Lester is an exceptional case, but a good example of the attitude many golfers have demonstrated to helping others.

“The way he has used the golf club as a resource has also been a key element.”