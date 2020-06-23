Luke Edgcumbe named as the new general manager of Tandridge Golf Club

Tandridge Golf Club has appointed Luke Edgcumbe as its new general manager to oversee the stunning Surrey club’s drive to improve the member experience and attract new golfers.

Edgcumbe makes the move across the county from his previous role at Royal-Mid Surrey, where he spent seven years at the helm coordinating major investment, posting impressive membership retention numbers, attracting new members – which resulted in a waiting list – and securing the club as a host venue for prestigious tournaments.

It has been an admirable career path for the 52-year-old, who has extensive experience in managing quality clubs and hotels across the UK, including spells at Sundridge Park Golf Club, Tyrrells Wood Golf Club, Marriott St Pierre Golf & Country Club and Marriott Forest of Arden Golf & Country Club.

Edgcumbe – who has two diplomas in hotel management, as well as being a member of the Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) – will be keen to build on the work of former secretary Andrew Tanner, who recently retired after a successful decade at Tandridge.

Edgcumbe said: “It’s obviously a very strange time to be starting a new role just as the club is reopening after a global pandemic, but I am excited by the challenge and enthused at the prospect of what we can achieve here.

“It’s a course steeped in history and tradition, yet the management team and board have a forward-thinking vision and a great membership. The golf course is first class, the clubhouse restaurant is famous for its ‘Tandridge lunch’, and there’s a unique and special atmosphere around the whole estate. It’s a great ‘head start’ for me and, despite the challenge that 2020 has presented all golf clubs with, we can be confident about the future prospects for Tandridge”.

The club has also appointed a new head greenkeeper in former golf professional Scott Weale, who has joined from his previous role at Malden Golf Club.

Scott worked his way up from an apprentice greenkeeper at Richmond Golf Club in 2002, with stints at The Wisley Golf Club and Hampton Court Golf Club, with the next step in his career leading him to Tandridge, where he will use his 18 years of greenkeeping experience and extensive knowledge of the game to improve the course.

Scott said: “Having played Tandridge over the years, I know how spectacular it is and I feel so lucky to be able to work here. The course has huge potential and I can’t wait to get going and take it to the next level, with a particular focus on enhancing the natural beauty and views around the course.”

