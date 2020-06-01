Nearly a half of ‘nomadic’ golfers are considering joining a club

A survey of avid golfers who are not members of clubs in England in late May has found that more than two in five are considering joining a club at the moment.

The poll also finds that more than one in three have reported that green fees have risen.

Golf has been in huge demand since the lockdown restrictions were eased, with many clubs prioritising their members. However, some clubs, particularly proprietary ones, have business models that are more reliant on golfers who are not members of clubs, but choose to ‘pay and play’ instead. As a result, a number of ‘nomadic’ golfers have been able to play in England in the last two to three weeks.

The Golfshake survey of 929 golfers who play at least 30 times per year, from May 20 to May 25, found that, despite the large numbers of people golfing at the moment, nearly a third (31 percent) of these golfers have not yet played since golf resumed, for reasons such as waiting for the current large footfall to reduce.

When asked about joining a club, one in ten say ‘yes’, while a further nearly a third (32 percent) of respondents said ‘that they may look to join a club’. In total, 42 percent of avid nomadic golfers said they either are considering joining a club or will join / have already joined one following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Reasons why included that they now work from home so it is easier to do this.

When asked ‘how did the green fee price reflect what you normally would pay?’, 33 percent said they had seen a £5 to £10 rise in green fee prices and a further three percent stated the increase was over £10.

Many of the comments from golfers surveyed were defending the price rises, with some saying they were happy to pay the extra amount, and some noting that courses were still fully booked despite the rises.

However, some golfers did say they will not return to venues that have raised their prices by significant amounts.

Furthermore, just one in ten avid golfers said they will be playing less golf in future (for reasons such as health and safety fears), while more than a third (34 percent) said they intend to play even more than they used to.