New guidance issued for teaching golf to children in England

A junior golf charity has issued new guidance to help golf clubs and PGA professionals in England teach the game in a safe environment against the backdrop of Covid-19 to groups of children.

Entitled ‘6 for Tee, 5 juniors and me’ and endorsed by the PGA, the guidance from the Golf Foundation states that one PGA coach can safely deliver a session of skills, games and activities to a group of up to five children or a family of up to five individuals.

It states:

A standard layout of games and activities can be set out on the driving range or practice range ahead of any group / household coaching sessions with a clear single direction of travel from entry to exit;

The PGA coach can stand at one end of the practice area or behind a line of red marker cones to ensure that the minimum two metre social distancing is followed;

Individual children can bring their own equipment (or equipment can be provided by the PGA coach on condition that it is cleaned with sanitising wipes after each family session);

Children should work individually on a separate tee for each game to ensure social distancing;

Participants do not need to touch golf balls or any of the marker cones used in the games;

The driving range ball washer should have soap in the machine;

The ball dispenser surfaces must be cleaned frequently;

If using a practice ground or similar, a two metre exclusion zone should be created around the lesson tee/golfer so that no one enters;

If the PGA coach has to move a player into position, an alignment stick can be used, which is easy to wipe down with sanitising wipes before and after the lesson;

The PGA coach should wash hands with soap and water before and after the session;

Sanitising wipes should be provided and used by the PGA coach and golfers.

In Wales and Scotland, coaching must be either one coach to one household individual or one coach with a household group.

Martin Crowder, head of development at the Golf Foundation, said: “PGA professional coaches are at the heart of our golf programmes which help more young people to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in golf. Their passion for going into schools, coaching juniors brand new to golf and then nurturing these players as they learn the game at club level, is all absolutely crucial for the future.

“Many PGA professionals have been outstanding in the lockdown period during Covid-19, encouraging children and families to keep golfing and active at home. We are now very keen to help facilitate an effective return to group junior coaching and family coaching; with the one prerequisite that we make it absolutely safe for all. Hence our guidelines today that will continue to make the bond between our Golf Foundation team and PGA coaches stronger together.”

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of the PGA, said: “Young people have had their access to sport and golf severely restricted in the last few weeks and months. We therefore welcome the easing of restrictions that will mean we can support and encourage young people back to golf through the quality coaching delivered by our fantastic PGA professionals and the Golf Foundation.”