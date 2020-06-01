PGA professionals in England can now coach in groups of six people

As of today (June 1), golf coaches in England can teach in groups of up to six people – ie the PGA professional and a maximum of five others – England Golf has confirmed.

Every member of the group can be from a different household, but the lesson must be outside and every person in the group must, at all times, be a minimum of two metres apart from every other member of the group.

In a statement to the industry, England Golf has said: ‘Friday’s joint statement (May 30th) referred to some outstanding questions around group coaching.

‘This morning (June 1), the UK government clarified the COVID-19 guidelines regarding personal trainers and coaches for sport in England.

‘The new guidelines have confirmed that ‘personal training or coaching is permitted if outside and if people are a minimum of two metres apart and providing there are gatherings of no more than six people from different households’. This relaxation of the guidelines means from today, PGA members can host small group coaching sessions of up to five students.

‘To comply with this regulation, you should enforce strict hygiene measures and it is recommended that PGA professionals complete a comprehensive risk assessment and refer to the coaching guidelines on the PGA COVID-19 Resource Hub.’

Golfers in England can also play rounds in groups of three or four as of today.