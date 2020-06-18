Scottish golf clubs can now allow three and fourballs

From Friday, June 19, Scottish golf clubs can allow fourballs to resume, provided the players in them come from a maximum of three different households.

According to Scottish Golf, the key changes from Friday, June 19, are:

Daily time sheets and intervals are at the discretion of the club – the following groupings will be permitted:

At the discretion of the club groups of up to three players consisting of multiple households are permitted so long as they adhere to the Government’s physical distancing rules; A group of four golfers is permitted if they can ensure that only three households are represented in that group; Competition play within the club may only resume in accordance with the updated guidelines. There should be no open events run at this time – this is based on the travel restrictions that remain in force and which are very clear in terms of staying local for exercise.



“Following the first minister’s update today, I am writing to provide detail to support your transition to Phase 2 of the route map out of lockdown,” Karin Sharp, Scottish Golf’s chief operating officer, has stated in a communication to Scottish golf clubs.

“Whilst some of the changes are effective from tomorrow, we recognise that clubs might need longer to implement amendments to tee sheets and it is for each club to determine the correct time for them to adopt any of the changes permitted.

“As previously stated, we have been working with sportscotland and the government to ensure that golf aligns with the guidelines laid out for Phase 2. It is important to remember that we continue to benefit from extension to exercise guidelines versus this being a full return of sport. This is a key distinction for the golf community to be aware of, as it does mean that some aspects or traditions of our game can’t yet return.

“The Scottish Golf guidance document has been updated and reviewed by appropriate Scottish government channels and we would again ask that all clubs familiarise themselves with the discretionary aspects and the mandatory elements particularly in relation to physical distancing, hygiene and travel. It is important that clubs update their own guidance and continue to ensure that golfers understand their obligations as we move to this new phase.

“I have been greatly encouraged by the many positive updates we have received from golf clubs over the last few weeks, with full tee sheets and many clubs signing up new members in pretty healthy numbers. I believe that this next phase on the journey can bring further benefit to the golf community and ask for your continued support in ensuring that we all play our part in operating within the guidelines.

“I hope your members enjoy the increased group sizes permitted and any of the other aspects that you as a club determine will return in the weeks ahead. Let’s ensure that we position the great game of golf in a positive light and continue to demonstrate that we are a healthy sport that can be played giving due consideration to social distancing, whilst contributing to the improved health and mental wellbeing of many people across the country.”