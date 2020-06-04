The first locker rooms can reopen in the UK this Monday

Golf club locker rooms, which have been closed in the UK since March, can reopen in Northern Ireland from this Monday.

Pending confirmation from Northern Ireland’s first minister, which is expected today, the changing rooms can only be used for the ‘retrieval of golf equipment’ and toilet use from when they reopen, but this marks a significant and rapid change. It also applies to the Republic of Ireland.

Only one person will be allowed in the changing rooms at any time.

The Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) created a five-phased plan for the resumption of golf less than a month ago, of which the first phase, when golf could be played again in Northern Ireland, only started on May 20.

The GUI has announced that, in accordance with government guidelines, golf can already move to phase two on June 8. This doesn’t yet apply to golf clubs in England, Scotland or Wales.

The next phase, which will involve the full reopening of locker rooms, although they will be subject to strict social distancing guidelines, is expected to begin within just a few weeks.

From Monday, golf clubs in Ireland will also be allowed to have golfers play in four-balls as long as they are at 12-minute intervals.

Competitive golf will also return to clubs, which had been restricted to recreational rounds up to this point, however these will be limited to in-club competitions.

Groups consisting of only visitors are still not allowed at clubs, however golfers can now play at courses they are not a member of provided they are accompanied by a member.

Golfers must still adhere to social distancing in car parks and on the golf course, provided they are not from the same household, while clubhouses will continue to remain closed for general use.

On-course restrictions still apply, with golfers instructed not to touch flagsticks if possible, while rakes will be removed from bunkers and on-course facilities such as ball washers, bins and benches will also be out of use.

Junior golf will remain unchanged on the course, with golfers under the age of 18 able to play as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Groups of 10 juniors can also be coached together from Monday, again providing social distancing measures are adhered to.