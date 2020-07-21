Branded face masks launched for golf clubs

As face coverings will have to be worn in shops and supermarkets in the UK from this week, golf clubs can now protect their members and guests in the professional shop and restaurant by stocking and supplying a suitable face covering.

Constructed from a front layer of woven poly cotton to catch larger droplets and then two further layers of unwoven 40gsm vilene to catch smaller aerosol particles, the specially designed covering from Eagle is reusable and washable and also has two pieces of elastic on either side to allow for some adjustability.

Whether these face coverings are offered for sale through the pro shop or can be offered to members through club member accounts, the purchase of a face covering will allow your golfers and your staff to comply with the government recommendations.

Why not get yours crested in club colours or add a club logo to really distinguish your face coverings when worn?

