Flagship golf store opens following £500,000 investment

A flagship American Golf store has opened in Surrey – creating 20 jobs.

The retailer invested £500,000 in the shop at World of Golf in New Malden, and says several other stores will also become flagship venues.

The facility features an array of the latest club fitting and swing analysis technology, along with a shopping experience more akin to that of a high street giant.

“The first customers to the store have described the experience like an up market West End shopping experience, and that’s exactly the feel we were aiming for when we designed the store,” commented Iember Gordon, retail marketing manager at American Golf.

“We’ve combined open spaces for browsing our widest range of men’s and ladies’ apparel and footwear with the latest golf clubs and equipment from the biggest manufacturers in the game. Add in our two dedicated fitting bays that are filled with the latest technology and the New Malden store really does have something for every golfer.”

To match the shopping experience at the new store American Golf has invested heavily in technology to ensure that the region’s golfers are getting the best possible clubs for their game. Two dedicated custom fitting bays are equipped with launch monitor technology and linked up to a simulator screen for an immersive club fitting experience. Putting technology is also utilised and to complete the shopping experience, in store kiosks allow customers to browse the whole American Golf range.

The new American Golf store is based at one of Europe’s busiest golf centres, World of Golf. The attraction of the existing venue along with the new facilities from American Golf is a combination that is set to be a boost for the

local golfing community.

Paul Newman, store manager at American Golf New Malden said, “I’m very proud to be heading up the team responsible for delivering on this huge investment. We started with a staff of 16 working in the store, including several PGA professionals, and have had to add four more positions. The combination of this unique golf retail experience and the fantastic facilities at World of Golf is a big draw for the area and I’m delighted to be part of such a positive story for the golf industry.”