Golf club ‘booming’ 4 months after fearing it would close

Another Scottish golf club has said it is experiencing a boom – just a few months after fearing it would close down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently we’ve reported on Braes Golf Centre, which was 48 hours away from closing, and is now thriving, Brora Golf Club, which feared it was about to go under and has now secured its future and Fraserburgh Golf Club, which, like many golf clubs, has seen a surge in members when golf courses were allowed to reopen.

Dunblane New Golf Club can be added to that list – as it has gone from fearing for its future to financial security in less than four months.

‘There was a very real risk that there would not be a club to reopen when restrictions eased,’ writes Bunkered.

However, members continued to pay their fees, and with additional help from a Scottish government small business grant, the club was able to reopen in late May.

Since then it has grown exponentially.

Club manager Christopher Spencer explained: “The big concern for clubs when we were closed was with so many members paying by direct debit, would they still want or be able to do that while they couldn’t play?

“We’re very grateful that members have been able to continue paying their direct debits and, as a result, the club is still here to reopen. When things get back to normal we’re looking at ways to reward that loyalty from members.

“We also had to work hard while we were closed to make sure the club survived. We’ve had help from the furlough scheme and we were able to access £25,000 through the Scottish government’s small business grant scheme. That has made a significant impact and a combination of those factors has meant the club is still here and was ready to reopen when it was safe to do so.

“We’ve had a big increase in membership enquiries, too. Initially we were seeing four or five enquiries each day from people wanting to join the club.”

Scottish Golf’s Karin Sharp added: “It has been, without a doubt, a trying time for people over the last few months in lockdown but we are delighted to see with the extension to exercise in Scotland that local golf clubs such as Dunblane New Golf Club are seeing a surge in new members.”