Golf club owner calls for courses to remain open if there’s a second wave

The owner of a golf club that nearly closed down for good because of the coronavirus lockdown has asked England Golf to help ensure golf courses remain open if there is a second wave of infections.

Epping Golf Club in Essex was hit so hard by the lockdown that it nearly closed down permanently, and was granted a share of £650,000 of Sport England funding, secured by Active Essex, for grassroots community sport clubs to help keep it afloat.

The club says it is now in a strong position, but its owner, Neil Sjoberg, has written to the Essex Golf Union, asking it to make a representation to England Golf to ensure that golf courses can remain open if there is a second wave that leads to a local or national lockdown.

In Leicester, which is currently in the midst of a local lockdown due to a rise in infection rates, golf clubs have been affected with, for example, The Leicestershire Golf Club stating on its website that it cannot accept visitors for the time being.

“Like many golf clubs I was very cross that England Golf felt it was their place to order us to close,” wrote Neil.

“They have the right to suggest, in their opinion, that we should close, but no more than that.

“Like most clubs we were all set up to offer the community a very safe means of exercise. We all had to close while unregulated parks and forests stayed open. We should have been allowed to help people safely exercise, not hide under the table and let walkers and cyclists take over our courses.

“Thus we missed a golden opportunity to change our image for the good and offer something positive instead of, yet again, appearing to be an elite sport unavailable for the masses.

“I think a second spike is likely. If that is the case please can England Golf support us in safely staying open rather than forcing us to close?”

Epping Golf Club’s manager, Ellie Sjoberg, has told the Epping Forest Guardian how important the funding has been.

She said: “The onset of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown could not have come at a worse time for the golf industry, having just suffered an extremely long and wet winter and just beginning to look towards the start of a new season.

“Our membership renewals were due on April 1 and we were closed, facing a substantial shortfall in expected renewals, no opening date in sight and continuing maintenance costs over the 90-acre site.

“The Community Emergency Fund has been a lifeline during a time of great uncertainty and Epping Golf Club is now in a strong position to continue to bring the numerous benefits of golf to all, at a time when the nation needs it most.”