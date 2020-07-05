Golfers and golf club employees urged to wear sun protection

A campaign has been launched to get 500 golf clubs in the UK and Ireland ‘Sun Protection Accredited’ in 2020.

The Slip! Slap! Swing! sun protection campaign, run by the charity The Melanoma Fund, successfully ran originally in the summer of 2019, and is now back for 2020 hoping to have an even greater impact.

Michelle Baker, CEO of The Melanoma Fund, said the campaign, which is supported by 11 golf organisations, aims to transform sun protection in golf to tackle what she calls the rapid rise of melanoma and other forms of skin cancer within the sport.

“Rates of melanoma – the most dangerous form of skin cancer – have more than doubled in the UK in the last 30 years, with incidence in women having doubled and for men nearly tripled,” she explained.

“It is one of our fastest rising cancers, and although still higher in older people, rates in 25 to 49 year olds increased by 70 percent over the same period.

“Skin cancer is, however, preventable, and by becoming Sun Protection Accredited, clubs can help members and all staff improve their sun protection habits and knowledge. Supported with free resources and up-to-date advice, involvement is quick and easy.”

Baker said golf clubs achieved accreditation by pledging five actions:

Nominate a ‘sun pro ambassador’; promoting the campaign to members / staff. Add a ‘sun protection statement’ to the terms and conditions of play / health and safety policy. Display awareness posters and promote the campaign internally, and externally on social media. Ensure sunscreen is available in the club, either for sale or for complimentary use. Display the Sun Protection Accreditation logo – both digitally and in the club.

Golfers affected by all types of skin cancer have come forward to tell their stories, encouraging others to understand the reality of skin cancer and how it can affect anyone. They have also worked with the campaign’s ambassador; PGA pro Jamie Cundy, to produce a number of short videos which can be found here: https://www.melanoma-fund.co.uk/golf-live/a-golfer-like-me/.

“Small, measurable actions by many, help create big impact, so if we can reach 500 golf clubs, we will help wake golf up to the issue, and achieve a massive strike against skin cancer this year,” added Baker.

“All participating clubs receive free sunscreen while stocks last and support in promoting their work, to help keep them motivated and sun savvy throughout the summer”.

For further information visit the Melanoma Fund’s Slip! Slap! Swing! campaign at www.melanoma-fund.co.uk/golf or view the hashtag #SlipSlapSwing20