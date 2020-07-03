Historic Yorkshire golf club sold – and its future is secured

A 19th century golf club in Yorkshire that had experienced financial struggles in recent years has been bought by a new company, securing its future.

The purchase of Leeds Golf Club also saves 10 jobs.

According to Begbies Traynor in Leeds, the sale of the business and all its assets to Leeds Golf Club 1896 Limited went through on July 1.

The club dates back to 1896 and has nearly 400 members.

This comes as several golf clubs have been put up for sale and / or sold in recent days, a period that has coincided with a surge in demand to play golf following the golf course lockdown between March and May.

At Leeds, the 18-hole golf course is set in 90 acres and has an Edwardian clubhouse. It is the oldest golf club in Leeds and is also home to the Leeds Cup, the oldest trophy in professional golf worldwide.

Spokesman Lee Lockwood said: “It’s great news for the staff and members that this historic club has been saved and is now in such experienced hands. Fortunately, we were able to find a buyer that intends to invest in the club, enabling golf to continue to be played here after almost 125 years. We wish it well for the future.”

He added that the club had experienced ‘a period of difficult trading due to tough economic conditions’ and the new operator is Kirk Andrews, who has a successful track record in the leisure and hospitality industry.