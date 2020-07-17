Kingsbarns and St Andrews to reopen on the same day

Kingsbarns Golf Links and St Andrews Old Course Hotel, Resort and Spa have announced they will both reopen on the same day – August 1.

Kingsbarns, which is located just a few miles away from St Andrews, and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, has decided to align its opening date with its more historic neighbour.

The venue closed for the 2019-20 winter season and, cruelly, was due to reopen in late March – almost on the same day that courses in Scotland had to close.

“It’s not quite the time for fanfare given Scottish golf courses are still under Covid-19 related restrictions but Kingsbarns Golf Links, and in conjunction with the famed courses in and around St Andrews, now can count the days until we eagerly again welcome visitors back to our links,” said a spokesman.

“The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has tempered what is a very proud milestone for Kingsbarns Golf Links as we were planning multiple activities to help celebrate our 20th birthday,” said Alan Hogg, CEO at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

“Kingsbarns Golf Links had been shut for the winter since last November and then with the lockdown early in March, it meant postponing our official new season opening due for March 28.

“Now with an official return to golf in Scotland and many of the food and drink facilities reopening in close-by St Andrews, Kingsbarns Golf Links is aligning ourselves with St Andrews and with August 1 being the official reopening for our golf course and also for visitors wishing to play the many St Andrews located courses.”

Golf has been enjoyed over the links at Kingsbarns since 1793. In 1997, Kyle Phillips was commissioned to design Kingsbarns Golf Links on the same land and then three years later Sir Michael Bonallack proudly hit the opening tee shot.

“In a short 20-year history Kingsbarns Golf Links has proudly achieved much in the game of golf and particularly in the environment which we reside given we are surrounded by some of the oldest golf courses and facilities in the world,” said Alan Hogg.

“Kingsbarns Golf Links is really still a baby but then we have proudly hosted on 19 occasions the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. We were honoured in 2017 with staging the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Earlier, in 2008, we hosted the Jacques Leglise Trophy and in 2010, Kingsbarns was handed hosting the Open Championship local qualifying for The Open held that year at St Andrews

“In the 20 years since we opened over a half a million golfers have walked our course.

“The thing is also we don’t have club members so it is a unique environment and while you don’t get to see the same faces every other day, you do build relationships with visitors who have been here to play the course multiple times. So, we do have golfers who have played the course in triple digits occasions over the 20 years, and coming from all over the world, and just because they enjoy coming back to the Kingsbarns, to Crail Golfing Society, to Lundin Links, to St Andrews and to Scotland.

“They just love golf and they love the Scottish hospitality and that is one of the sad things in the current times of uncertainty as Kingsbarns Golf Links has always been about the customer experience right from the time of arrival to when they do leave.

“So, our 20th anniversary message to all our friends and intending visitors is to get on the phone and book a tee time. Of course, we cannot shake your hand but there will still be a warm greeting and a now pristine-looking golf course awaiting your arrival from August 1.”