Second UK golf club closes down amid Covid-19

One month after Magnolia Park Hotel and Golf Club in Buckinghamshire closed down, a second UK golf club since golf courses reopened – this time in the Midlands – has gone into liquidation.

Patsull Park Hotel, Golf and Country Club near Wolverhampton has made every member of staff redundant.

A statement from the golf club on Facebook reads: ‘It’s with great sadness I have to inform you that the hotel, golf course and fisheries are now closed. It will remain this way for the foreseeable future. Thoughts with all the staff who have lost their jobs at this stressful and sad time.’

While many golf clubs have experienced a boom in members in recent weeks, several that rely on visitors and income in addition to golf have struggled since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Tellingly, both Magnolia Park and Patsull Park are hotels as well as golf clubs, in which revenue is reliant on weddings, conferences and hotel guests, as well as golf.

‘All staff at Patshull Park Hotel have been made redundant after the company went into liquidation,’ writes the Express and Star.

‘The hotel, golf and country club will not be opening again. A spokesman for Past Business Recovery, the company handling the liquidation, confirmed the lakeside resort in Pattingham had been shut down.’

He said: “Directors have commended to place the company into liquidation.

“Unfortunately the business is ceasing to trade and all staff have been made redundant as of July 9.

“Further documentation has been issued to creditors and we will be writing to creditors and employees in due course.”

Past Business Recovery said everyone working at the golf club has been made redundant, confirms the paper.

There is hope that the club can be resurrected, however.

According to The Business Desk, Alan Hardy, the owner of Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club, has contacted the liquidators at Patshull Park to see if it can be brought back.