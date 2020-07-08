Some Scottish golf clubs are reporting that their memberships have doubled in one month

Scottish Golf has confirmed that clubs across Scotland have experienced a boom in new members in the last month.

Amidst financial instability caused by the nationwide lockdown, many golf clubs found themselves facing severe financial strain. However, in the last month, clubs in Scotland have taken on record numbers of new members with some clubs reporting more than a 100 percent increase in new people joining, says the organisation in a statement.

The rise in membership is also being met with an increased demand for tee times, with significantly higher numbers of people teeing it up in Scotland on a weekly basis.

Fraserburgh Golf Club has seen a marked difference since the easing of lockdown restrictions, signing up more than 50 new members. The seventh oldest golf club in the world has grown in popularity as well, with nearly double the number of people coming out to play on an average day than were before.

Braes Golf Centre in Falkirk was struggling to stay afloat even before the pandemic hit with a membership of just 88. In the last month, however, the club has taken on over 300 new members and counting, with over 10 per cent of those being junior members.

Bryan Livingston, secretary at Glencruitten Golf Club said: “We’re really a small community so when we went into lockdown it was quite worrying for the club and we were basically in survival mode. We’ve seen a massive increase in new members joining.”

Karin Sharp, Scottish Golf COO, said: “It has been without a doubt a trying time for people over the last few months in lockdown. But we are delighted to see with the implementation of phase two that our affiliated golf clubs are seeing a surge in new members.”