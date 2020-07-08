Surge in sales of golf clubs since courses reopened

At least 12 golf clubs have either been sold or come onto the UK market in the last two months as the growth in demand for golf seems to have led to renewed confidence among buyers.

This also comes at a time when two golf clubs that had either closed down or were about to close have announced they will continue to operate after all, with a reduced number of holes.

Seven golf clubs have been sold since the start of July alone.

They include Hampton Court Palace Golf Club, Oak Park Golf Club and Pyrford Golf Club in Surrey, Sherfield Oaks Golf Club in Hampshire, Mill Green Golf Club in Hertfordshire, The Bristol Golf Club in Gloucestershire and Leeds Golf Club in Yorkshire.

The first six were all sold by Crown Golf to the charity Get Golfing CIO. A few weeks ago that charity also bought the lease for the golf course at Warley Park Golf Club in Essex.

In addition, at least four other golf clubs have come on to the market.

Bramshaw Golf Club, along with The Bell Inn, in the New Forest, Hampshire, which comprises two 18 hole golf courses, a clubhouse and pro shop with an adjacent 28 bedroom country inn with 100 seated covers, is on the market with a guide price of £4 million.

During the lockdown, The Herefordshire Golf Club’s members called an extraordinary general meeting during which they voted to dissolve the club, and it has now been put on the market with a guide price of between £1 million and £1.25 million.

North Downs Golf Club in Surrey is to be sold at an online auction with a guide price of £1.5 million.

And North Devon’s Highbullen Hotel, Golf and Country Club is up for sale, with an asking price of more than £5 million.

In addition to this market activity, one club that announced it was about to close down has now stated it will carry on but with 18 holes instead of the 27 it historically had, and a golf club that did close down last year has reopened, with nine holes instead of the 18 it previously had.