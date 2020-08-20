Appointments: Conor Hull joins golf finance firm

Conor Hull has been appointed as a new finance consultant at TGI Golf Finance (TGI GF).

“Despite the uncertainty all businesses are facing currently, TGI GF believes this is absolutely the right time to expand its services for the industry,” said a spokesman.

“Conor has a great understanding of the golf having started playing at the age of nine, representing Ulster boys, Connaught boys and Leinster boys playing off a handicap of four. He has previously also worked within the industry before going to University in Newcastle (Northumbria) studying environmental management.”

Conors’ appointment coincides with the launch of TGI GF’s new golf membership finance facility in conjunction with Hitachi Capital Finance. This is a brand new zero recourse membership facility designed to become the market leading product for UK golf clubs. The product is an expansion of the already popular zero percent ‘Golf Retail Finance’ launched in 2019.

Conor said: “I’m looking forward to getting out to meet all the golf club managers over the next year and introduce them to the great financial products we are offering. We have two options available to suit golf clubs and their members, it’s a very exciting time to be working in the golf sector. There is no doubt that Hitachi and TGI GF have a premium product which will drive revenue and member retention for both private members’ and proprietary owned clubs.

“Since taking on the role as financial consultant I will be taking advantage of the new pay monthly offer from Hitachi myself. I have a lot of work to do but am really excited about the opportunity ahead. Working with golf professionals will have its perks!”

Andy Herridge, partner at TGI GF, added: “Conor is going to be a real asset for to the team; he understands the game, our industry but also golf club environment. Cashflow is of such importance to us all right now, certainly more than ever before. We’ve seen a record month in July for the zero percent retail equipment sales through our retail finance facility. Conor is here to help promote this valuable facility. Conor will also be working with golf clubs to promote our new membership finance packages which will complement the retail facility to new and expanding membership numbers.

“TGI GF can also help with funding and financing your future projects within the golf sector. Whether it be finance for buggies or greens machinery, a new locker room, catering equipment or even course redesigns and improvements, why not give on the team at TGI GF a call on 0333 996 2229 to see how they can help?”