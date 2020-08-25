At least three more clubhouses close for Covid-19 deep cleans

At least three UK golf clubs have closed their clubhouses for periods of up to 72 hours in the last few days, after members who had been in them either tested positive for Covid-19 or had failed to self-isolate when they were meant to.

Silverknowes Golf Club in Edinburgh closed for three days for a deep clean after it emerged that a member had entered the clubhouse having just been on holiday in Spain.

The club was made aware that the member had not observed new quarantine rules of self-isolating for two weeks.

A spokesperson said: “We had a member of the club enter the clubhouse and walk through the clubhouse.

“We found out this morning that this member had returned from Spain recently and should have been isolating for the 14 days.

“Due to this we took the decision to close the clubhouse as we felt we had a duty of care to our members and staff to close, sanitise the clubhouse and to remain closed for 72 hours.

“We would like to make it clear that this individual is not and has not shown any symptoms and we decided ourselves to close and sanitise the clubhouse.”

Meanwhile, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, members of Westerhope Golf Club have been advised to get tested after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff sent out an email confirming the coronavirus scare.

A member who is thought to have picked up the virus in a pub visited the golf club last week.

In the email, the club said: “We were advised by a member this afternoon that he had tested positive for Covid-19, he did not contract the virus from the golf club. It is believed he may have contracted it from a public house visited last weekend.

“The member played Wednesday 19th August, and visited the club between 14.00 and 14.40. His playing partners have been informed and advised that they should not visit the club until they test negative.

“The bar was immediately closed and a full deep clean of our bar, toilets, landing areas entrance and exits and locker rooms undertaken.”

Staff have been tested or advised to take a test, the email said, before encouraging members to do the same: “If you have any doubt or concerns please go to the government website to book a test or you can go direct to the Great Park, Park and Ride where there is a testing facility you can get an immediate test.”

And in Bristol the clubhouse at Farrington Park Golf Club also closed for a deep clean after a member tested positive. Its golf course, gym, and pro shop remained open however.

“Due to a member testing positive for Covid-19 we have made the decision after consultation to close the clubhouse until Monday, August 24,” it said on Facebook.

“Their last visit was Tuesday, August 18, in the evening.

“Due to the nature of the business, all staff will be tested.

“Cleaners will be in to deep clean the facility before safely re-opening again.

“The golf course, gym, and pro shop will remain open. The pro shop will operate until 5pm on both days.

“Thank you for your understanding at this extremely difficult time.”