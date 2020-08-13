BRS GOLF launches ‘Flexible Memberships’ solution to golf clubs for free

BRS GOLF has launched a product for golf clubs that allows them to offer flexible memberships to golfers via its online software.

In recent years the industry has seen demand for flexible memberships – in which golfers are members of the club but their subscriptions usually cost less than traditional, annual packages, and instead typically pay for a points-based and green fee-style membership, grow. “BRS GOLF wants to help golf clubs cater to this audience by offering its new ‘Flexible Memberships’ software to its customers for free,” said a spokeswoman.

This solution was designed with members and club administrators in mind and will help save hours in admin. It allows flexible members to pay, book tee times and top-up points online. Flexible Memberships is powered by BRS GOLF’s bespoke ‘Payments’ solution and fully integrates with BRS GOLF’s tee sheet, the new and improved members’ booking website and its mobile app.

Mardyke Valley Golf Club general manager, Neel Retief, says: “We’ve just begun a trial of BRS GOLF’s new offering to manage our flexible membership program. It’s been so easy and we’ve had great support from the BRS GOLF team getting up and running. Now we have a self-managing, points-based green fee solution which will help attract new members and retain the ones we have, while saving hours of admin work. Members top-up their wallets and the points get deducted automatically – couldn’t be easier!”

Benefits

Grow membership – attract golfers looking for a flexible approach to golf club membership

– attract golfers looking for a flexible approach to golf club membership Retain members – offer current members who may be reconsidering their membership in the current climate a different way to play

– offer current members who may be reconsidering their membership in the current climate a different way to play Fully integrated – see flexible membership bookings, points deducted from members’ online wallets and wallet top-ups at a glance in BRS GOLF’s ‘Admin Tee Sheet’

– see flexible membership bookings, points deducted from members’ online wallets and wallet top-ups at a glance in BRS GOLF’s ‘Admin Tee Sheet’ Save time – the self-managing system means you can forget about time-consuming admin, like manually deducting points from current flexible members

– the self-managing system means you can forget about time-consuming admin, like manually deducting points from current flexible members No cost – to help golf clubs acquire and retain members in these uncertain times, BRS GOLF is offering its customers this solution for free

– to help golf clubs acquire and retain members in these uncertain times, BRS GOLF is offering its customers this solution for free Customisable – clubs can set the number of points required for different rounds, for example peak and off-peak, and dictate how many points flexible members are allowed top-up

– clubs can set the number of points required for different rounds, for example peak and off-peak, and dictate how many points flexible members are allowed top-up Manage online – there is no need for flexible members to visit the clubhouse as they can easily pay and top-up points to their wallet online anytime, anywhere, and use it for their green fees

– there is no need for flexible members to visit the clubhouse as they can easily pay and top-up points to their wallet online anytime, anywhere, and use it for their green fees Book online – once their flexible membership is activated and the golfer has topped up their wallet, they can easily book online via the BRS GOLF members site and app.

Clubs interested in speaking to a member of the BRS GOLF team about Flexible Memberships can email sales@golfnow.co.uk or call 00800 7808 8888.