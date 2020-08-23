Club gives honorary membership to member of 50 years

A Surrey golf club has given honorary membership to a 93-year-old woman who has been a continuous member since 1970 – and doesn’t even play golf!

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club says Patricia Smith is one of its longest-registered members, who has played a great contribution to the club’s social scene in the last half century.

That she has been a member for so long highlights how golf clubs offer more than just a round of golf to their members.

She still visits the club every week for lunch, and was presented with her award by the current ladies’ captain, Bev Mayes.

“We were delighted to offer Patricia honorary membership of the club after spending half a century as a member and making such a great contribution to its active social scene over those years,” said Bev.

Patricia’s golf-loving husband joined the club in 1968 and she followed him two years later. “It was much cheaper to join back then – just 68 guineas,” she said. “It’s more expensive now, so I’m pleased that I don’t have to pay any more!”

Although not a golfer herself, Patricia ran the club’s bridge section and was secretary to three ladies’ captains over the years.

“When I joined there were much fewer women members and we were only allowed in the men’s bar after 9pm on a Thursday! After those early days, the club became a lot more sociable and when the staff had a party the members used to serve them and even do the washing up,” she added.

Today, Royal Mid-Surrey has a women’s membership of more than 360 – the largest section of its kind in England – and many talented players in its ranks. Professionals at the club helped to shape the amateur career of Ladies’ European Tour player Inci Mehmet and recent England Girl’s squad member Rafiah Banday. One of the most experienced PGA professionals teaching at the club is Alice Hiluta, who has worked with junior academy members since 2018.

Last year, the club hosted the English Women’s Open Amateur Match Play Championship on the JH Talyor course. It has also hosted the Mothers’ & Daughters’ 27-hole foursomes tournament – won by Pam Barton and her mother in 1935 – almost every year since 1962.