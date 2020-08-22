Driving range sees 73,000 balls hit in one day

A driving range in Manchester has seen what is believed to be the most amount of golf balls ever to be hit in one day at a UK range – 73,000.

Trafford Golf Centre, which says it is the UK’s busiest driving range with 57 bays, has seen over three million golf balls hit since it reopened in May. It has added that the 73,000-in-one-day achievement was the highest it has ever experienced.

Director of golf at Trafford Golf Centre, Pete Styles, said: “Since March, we have experienced many highs and lows as a venue, but we’re pleased to be reporting positive numbers as we emerge into the new normal as not only a driving range for golfers but as a visitor attraction welcoming families, friends, date nights and many more.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued support and co-operation in keeping to social distancing guidelines and increased measures in place to ensure we can remain operating. We value the quality of practice at Trafford Golf Centre and we always strive to offer the best service, balls, mats and targets.”