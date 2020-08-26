Golf course to be redesigned as balls land in football boss’s garden

A Scottish golf club is to redesign two of its holes after several stray balls landed in a neighbour’s garden – and that property is the home of Rangers FC’s chairman.

According to the Scottish Sun, the football club chairman, Douglas Park, said 22 balls landed in the garden of his mansion in the month after golf courses were allowed to reopen in Scotland following the lockdown.

https://www.thescottishsun.co. uk/news/5960440/golf-club- rangers-chairman-douglas-park- garden/

Windows at the pad have also been smashed twice by wayward shots while contractors working at the home have been involved in near-misses.

A source said: “It’s been happening for years.

“The previous people that lived there used to get peppered with shots.

“It seems to have got worse recently. After lockdown restrictions were lifted his house was hit a few times, probably a sign of how rusty people were.”

Bosses at the unnamed club in Lanarkshire have agreed to redesign two of the holes: the seventh and the ninth.

A firm of golf architects has been hired to review safety.

The paper does not state which company this is but, perhaps in a sign that this not an isolated story, in the last few days Swan Golf Designs has launched a safety audit offering to golf clubs that focusses on the risk to people of being hit by flying golf balls.

An insider at the club said: “Balls have been landing close to the house stopping Mr Park and family from being able to enjoy their garden.

“The club has previously introduced measures, including putting up netting, angling the tee and encouraging golfers to hit balls away from the house. But the number entering the garden is still high.

“The club fears it could be liable for compensation if someone is injured.”

The golf club’s chairman said: “We won’t be commenting on this matter at all.”

However, a golf club source said: “It’s all been happily resolved and Mr Park could not have been more helpful or supportive.

“Our members can keep on playing.”