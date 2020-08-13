Golfer plays 3 18-hole championship courses in less than 3 hours

A golfer nicknamed ‘The Iron Golfer’ has, incredibly, played three different 18-hole golf courses, at three different golf clubs, in less than three hours – and the time includes him running between each venue.

Luke Willett, who is a PGA professional, completed the marathon in just two hours and 47 minutes.

If that wasn’t jaw-dropping enough, he also managed to score below 80 at two of the venues – on a day in which there was a heatwave – and all three clubs he played at are considered to be great golf courses.

They are Worplesdon Golf Club, West Hill Golf Club and Woking Golf Club in Surrey. The ‘3 W’s Challenge’ saw him score 75, 81 and 77 respectively.

And as well as the 54 holes, he ran from venue to venue.

Luke was raising money for junior golf charity the Golf Foundation.

Luke said of his experience: “Creating a little piece of history is a lot of fun. Fifty-four holes, all played on foot, carrying clubs including running the roads between the courses. This to me sounded like a challenge that suited me down to the ground.

“Starting at the crack of dawn, the transition from night to day was something to behold. Not only was it a great day but it was one of the hottest on record. This whole transition unfolded with just me and the course – plus a few deer out there.

“Amazing to think when I finished I felt like it must have been midday given how much had happened, yet it was still before 8am. I strolled out from the clubhouse to grab my clubs, where there were a couple of members hovering ready to play their rounds. As I approached I was asked how I was getting on and if I had finished my first round. When I said I’ve just completed all three rounds, they were speechless!”

Luke added: “Wow, 2 hours and 47 minutes is fast. That has got to be a record!”

Following this latest performance, Luke promises an “amazing golfing adventure”, with running, swimming, climbing and golfing over fells, mountains, and across water in late August (subject to regional rules over Covid-19). As a clue to its difficulty, Luke has run nine marathons in the last nine weeks, and this is only the training for his adventure challenge to come to support the Golf Foundation.

Last year, Luke raised funds for the Foundation via #TheGreatBritishOpenChallenge, when he cycled 830 miles around much of the UK to play all 14 of The Open’s historic golf courses, carrying his four golf clubs on his bike in all weathers, in just 10 days.

A number of people in the industry are congratulating Luke on LinkedIn.